Detroit Recalls Forward Mitch Callahan

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled left wing Mitch Callahan from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.
Callahan, 25, has appeared in 53 games with the Griffins this season, logging 36 points (14-22-36) and 32 penalty minutes. He ranks among the Griffins leaders in goals (T5th), assists (4th) and points (5th). The former sixth-round pick (180th overall) of the Red Wings in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft has totaled 352 games with the Griffins over six seasons, picking up 179 points (92-87-179), a plus-24 rating and 397 penalty minutes. He was a member of the Griffins’ 2013 Calder Cup championship team and followed that up with his most productive AHL campaign, tallying 26 goals and 44 points (26-18-44) in 70 games during the 2013-14 season. Callahan has played one NHL game for the Red Wings, making his NHL debut on March 25, 2014 at Columbus.
Prior to his professional career, the native of Whittier, Calif., appeared in 204 games with the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets, notching 128 points (57-71-128) and 440 penalty minutes and helping the Rockets capture the WHL championship in 2009. Callahan also captured a bronze medal with the United States at the 2011 IIHF World Junior Championship in Buffalo, N.Y., scoring one goal in six games for his country.