Gov. Snyder Orders Flags Lowered For Ron Savage

DETROIT (WWJ) – U.S. and Michigan flags will be lowered to half-staff Thursday on all state building and within the state Capitol complex in honor of Ron Savage.
The Fox 2 TV news anchor, and volunteer firefighter with the Milford Fire Department since 2014, died this past Saturday at age 63 after suffering a cardiac issue.
In a statement, Governor Rick Snyder said Savage was a “dedicated firefighter and reporter who will be remembered for his service and commitment to his community.”
“I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” Snyder added
A service in Savage’s honor will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, located at 1955 E. Commerce in Milford. [Click here for visitation and funeral mass information].