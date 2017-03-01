Heavy Rains Leave Neighborhoods Flooded, Without Power [VIDEO]

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Overnight storms that passed through the Detroit-area left neighborhoods waterlogged Wednesday morning, and thousands without power.
Most of the flooding is concentrated in the Southfield area, with police taking several calls from stranded drivers. One woman living in the area says the water was up to her knees; crews are headed out to the scene to determine if a sewer is blocked or what the problem is.
Also, Halsted Road south of 14 Mile in Farmington Hills is closed due to flooding.
DTE Energy is also working to fix scattered power outages left by the storms.
About 1,000 customers are without electricity near I-94 and Vernier in Grosse Pointe Shores; Parcells Middle School in the Grosse Pointe School District is closed because of the outage. Another 800 homes and business don’t have power in the South Lyon and Whitmore Lake areas. Smaller problem areas are scattered throughout the area.
Crews are working to restore power, but a time estimate has not been provided.
