HUD Pick Ben Carson Clears Initial Senate Test Vote

March 1, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: Ben Carson, Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP/WWJ) – The Senate has given its initial approval to President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, native Detroiter Ben Carson.

Carson, a celebrated African-American neurosurgeon and candidate in last year’s GOP presidential primary, cleared a preliminary Senate hurdle on a bipartisan 62-37 vote.

Carson won bipartisan support last month in the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Republicans praised his life story, growing up in inner-city Detroit with a single mother who had a third-grade education. Some Democrats welcomed Carson’s promises to address lead hazards in housing, homelessness and other issues.

Carson will lead a sprawling agency with some 8,300 employees and a current budget of about $47 billion — though it’s facing big cuts under Trump.

Carson’s actual confirmation vote is likely Thursday.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

