Lee Scores School Record 50, E. Michigan Beats C. Michigan [VIDEO]

March 1, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: Eastern Michigan, Ray Lee

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Ray Lee hit a school record 10 3-pointers and recorded the third 50-point game in Division I this season to lead Eastern Michigan to a 109-81 win over Central Michigan on Tuesday night.

Lee joined South Dakota State’s Mike Daum and Central Michigan’s Marcus Keene, ironically the Eagles opponent in the game, in the 50-point club for 2017.

Lee, who finished 17 of 26 from the field overall, also broke the school record for points in a game. Willie Magnum IV finished with 24 points and James Thompson IV added 18 for Eastern Michigan (14-15, 6-10 Mid-American Conference).

Braylon Rayson led Central Michigan (16-13, 6-10) with 27 points and Keene, the leading scorer in Division I, added 21 points.

Lee scored 26 points in the first half and the Eagles led 54-29.

Eastern Michigan opened the second half on an 11-2 run and Central Michigan never seriously threatened.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.
Best Hiking Trails In Metro DetroitGet out there and enjoy this unseasonably warm weather!

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia