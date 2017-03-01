CBS62[1]
Michigan Democrats Introduce Paid Sick Leave Legislation

March 1, 2017 3:47 PM

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan Senate and House Democrats want to see all Michigan workers get paid sick leave.

They introduced legislation on Wednesday that would give workers one hour of paid leave for every 30 hours worked regardless of whether they are part-time or full-time. State Rep. Stephanie Chang says a majority of Michigan citizens support paid sick leave.

A 2016 study by the Michigan League for Public Policy shows that 44 percent of Michigan workers cannot take time off if they or a family member becomes ill.

Five other states — Connecticut, California, Massachusetts, Oregon and Vermont— have similar laws. Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, a Democrat from Flint, says he will seek bipartisan support but the legislation is unlikely to gain traction in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

