Missing Woman Last Spoke With Family On Friday

March 1, 2017 7:56 PM
Filed Under: missing, Zainab Muhammad

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a woman — who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

Zainab Muhammac

Zainab Muhammad

missing zainab muhammad Missing Woman Last Spoke With Family On FridayZainab Muhammad, 34, last spoke to her mother February 24, at 10 a.m. She told her mom that she was on her way from Windsor to the main post office in Detroit to check her post office box. She hasn’t been heard from since then.

The woman’s cell phone was turned in at the 3rd Precinct — after being found in a field near Grand River and Trumbull.

Zainab is described as a black female, 5’3, 150 lbs., brown eyes, black hair, fair complexion. She has a tattoo on her right hand with the name “Perry” and a tattoo on her lower left leg with a picture of the sun with a face.

If anyone has seen Zainab Muhammad they are asked to contact Sergeant Mike Jackson at the Detroit police at 313-596-5340 or 313-596-5300.

