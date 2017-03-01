Paulina Gretzky Fires Back At Haters On Instagram Post And Kate Upton Gets Her Boobs Poked [PHOTO/VIDEO]

March 1, 2017 11:43 AM
By: Evan Jankens
Earlier this week, Dustin Johnson and his fiancé Paulina Gretzky announced on Instagram they are having another baby boy, via an exploding golf ball.

Tuesday, “The Great One’s” daughter posted a picture in her bikini top asking for her 560,000 followers to caption the photo.

"I need a caption." – The entire female population.

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Apparently not all of the comments were positive as she responded to one user saying, “@mrsfroggy99 how does me posting a picture in a bikini make you sad? Im sad that you want to comment negatively instead of positively 😕 ill fix this..blocked 😊 now everyones happy”

Whoever left that comment probably thought there was no possible way that Paulina would respond, and now that she has, is most likely embarrassed. What a great response from Gretzky though.

Everyone’s favorite supermodel, and Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander’s fiance, Kate Upton, went to the Vanity Fair Oscar party and her good buddy Erin Foster captured a moment with her SnapChat account that has the Internet buzzing Wednesday.

The fine people at Brobible.com posted a tweet poking Upton’s boob.

🙈😂💕 @erinfoster 👉 @kateupton 🍈🍈 ! #ErinFoster #KateUpton ☺️

A post shared by supermodels-online.com (@supermodelscom) on

While at the party, Kate got groped by her friend, Erin Foster, who Snapped this video of herself poking Upton’s fantastic cleavage.

 

