Red Wings Assign McIlrath To Griffins

March 1, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Red Wings, Dylan McIlrath

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned defenseman Dylan McIlrath to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

McIlrath, 24, was acquired by Detroit from the Florida Panthers on Wednesday along with a third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for left wing Thomas Vanek. He has appeared in 43 NHL games since 2013-14, totaling five points (3-2-5) and 94 penalty minutes. The former first-round pick (10th overall) of the New York Rangers has also skated in 204 American Hockey League games with the Connecticut Whale, Hartford Wolf Pack and Springfield Thunderbirds since 2010-11, notching 43 points (13-30-43), a plus-10 rating and 501 penalty minutes. A 6-foot-5, 236-lb., defenseman, McIlrath has appeared in six NHL games between the Rangers and Panthers this season, notching one goal and 14 penalty minutes. He has also recorded four points (1-3-4) and 39 penalty minutes in 22 games between Hartford and Springfield in the AHL.

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, McIlrath spent his junior career in the Western Hockey League with the Moose Jaw Warriors. In 232 WHL games between 2008-12, McIlrath picked up 74 points (16-58-74) and 551 penalty minutes, including a career-high 24 points (7-17-24) and 169 penalty minutes with the team in 2009-10. McIlrath also participated in the 2010 CHL Top Prospects game in 2010, prior to being selected by the Rangers.

