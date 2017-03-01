The Newest Red Wing Dylan McIlrath Is Known As ‘The Undertaker’ And These Videos Show Why

March 1, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: Dylan McIlrath

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

24-year-old Dylan McIlrath was a first-round draft pick (10th overall) of the New York Rangers in 2010.

The Detroit Red Wings traded Thomas Vanek to the Panthers on Wednesday for McIlrath and a 2017 third-round pick.

He has been less than stellar in his NHL career. He played in 37 games for the Rangers through 2013-16 and played in 5 games for the Florida Panthers this season, totaling 3 goals, 2 assists and 94 penalty minutes.

[RELATED: Making Sense Of The Underwhelming Vanek Trade]

Even though his NHL career hasn’t been what is expected out of a top-10 draft pick, he has earned a pretty cool nickname. Known as “The Undertaker” for his fighting ability, these videos will maybe make you feel a little bit better about the deal.









With the Red Wings trading Steve Ott early Wednesday morning they now have their new fighter in McIlrath.

