The Newest Red Wing Dylan McIlrath Is Known As ‘The Undertaker’ And These Videos Show Why

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
24-year-old Dylan McIlrath was a first-round draft pick (10th overall) of the New York Rangers in 2010.
The Detroit Red Wings traded Thomas Vanek to the Panthers on Wednesday for McIlrath and a 2017 third-round pick.
He has been less than stellar in his NHL career. He played in 37 games for the Rangers through 2013-16 and played in 5 games for the Florida Panthers this season, totaling 3 goals, 2 assists and 94 penalty minutes.
Even though his NHL career hasn’t been what is expected out of a top-10 draft pick, he has earned a pretty cool nickname. Known as “The Undertaker” for his fighting ability, these videos will maybe make you feel a little bit better about the deal.
With the Red Wings trading Steve Ott early Wednesday morning they now have their new fighter in McIlrath.