Twitter Reacts To News Of Gay Scene In Live-Action Beauty And The Beast

It’s announced that Disney’s new live-action version of the classic musical Beauty and the Beast will feature a gay character…and social media explodes in response.

According to reports Wednesday, LeFou — the squat, plump fellow you may recall as antagonist Gaston’s buddy in the 1991 cartoon — will come out of the closet in the 2-hour and 9-minute remake set for release on March 17.

In an interview with Attitude magazine, the film’s director, Bill Condon, talked about LeFou’s complicated feelings for his ripped bestie, stating: “LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston…He’s confused about what he wants.”

Condon adds that actor Josh Gad “makes something really subtle and delicious out of it,” and that fans can expect to see “a nice, exclusively gay moment.”

(Meantime, those hopeful that candle Lumiere and clock Cogsworth would eventually hook up will just have to live with the disappointment).

Reaction, as it tend to be on the internet, has been all over the map — with hundreds of Twitter users making their decidedly mixed opinions on the issue known in 140 characters or less.

The people cry, "gay representation please"

Disney replies "gremlin from beauty and the beast has canon gay feels for gaston! Rejoice!" — bitter little man (@nipzips) March 1, 2017

i genuinely always assumed lafou was gay & as cool as it is that he's open i wish it wasnt an unrequited crush from the sidekick trope again — cinnamon tography (@favoriterecord) March 1, 2017

I didn't even care about the movir but I heard Lafou is gonna be canon gay for Gaston in the new Beauty and Beast movie and im 100% for it — Albaharu (@Albaharu) March 1, 2017

STATEMENT: "BEAUTY & THE BEAST will feature Disney's first gay character." REACTION: pic.twitter.com/O0apmKbDtS — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) March 1, 2017

So glad that Disney is including an "exclusively gay" moment in "Beauty and the Beast." Means the original will remain the classic. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2017

nice try disney youre not going to get me to watch your garbage live action remakes — gay bird (@cxphxr) March 1, 2017

Heard LeFou is gay in #BeautyAndTheBeast …If he's gay then Little Mermaid needs to make Ursula a power lesbian. pic.twitter.com/5KbeLOYfzq — Bobby (@iambobby) March 1, 2017

In regards to Lefou being Disney's first openly LGBTQ character, it is bittersweet. — Jessica (@xwithmywoes) March 1, 2017

Disney's making its first gay character with LeFou and he's a clownish sidekick who exists to prop up his straight best friend. Great job. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 1, 2017

While nothing such as this was hinted at, exactly, in the sweet story we remember from our childhood — it’s fair to note that the cartoon LeFou did seem fairly enamored with his friend. Recall the lyrics in which LeFou refers to Gaston’s thick neck, chin cleft and biceps, describing him as: “Perfect, a pure paragon!”

While more details could be forthcoming, previews seem to reveal the central romance will remain intact. Main character, Belle — portrayed this time by actress Emma Watson — will still be straight.