Weingartz Launches Hiring Blitz As Spring Season Nears

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – With spring just around the corner, a local business that sells outdoor equipment is looking to fill dozens of jobs at several of its locations.
Weingartz will be conducting three job fairs to fill 40 full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs at its Farmington Hills, Utica, Clarkston and Ann Arbor locations.
“We are very much a seasonal business so we always have a ramp up of seasonal jobs,” President Dan Weingartz told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “We’ve been fortunate that this year we have some new full-time year-round jobs as well — everything from service technicians, customer service people, sales people and warehouse. So, lots of different opportunities for different careers at our place.”
Weingartz said he’s looking for both workers with experience and those who are willing to learn.
Human resource representatives and managers will be on-site at the job fairs for immediate interviews and placement. Applicants should bring resumes and dress to impress.
Weingartz Job Fair Schedule
- Farmington Hills store (interviewing for Ann Arbor location as well)
Saturday, March 4
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
39050 Grand River, Farmington Hills, MI, 48335
- Utica store
Saturday, March 11
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
46061 Van Dyke, Utica, MI, 48317
- Clarkston store
Saturday, March 18
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
6585 Dixie Highway, Clarkston, MI, 48346