Allergic Frat Member Allegedly ‘Hazed’ With Peanut Butter At CMU: ‘He Could Have Been Killed’ [PHOTOS]

March 2, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Central Michigan University

MOUNT PLEASANT (WWJ) – The mother of a student at Central Michigan University says she’s filed a police report and hired an attorney after her son, who has a peanut allergy, was assaulted with peanut butter after he passed out at his off-campus fraternity.

In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, Teresa Seely said the “hazing incident” happened last fall at Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity. It went unreported for so long because her 19-year-old son Andrew only revealed the details recently, she said.

“He has a deadly peanut allergy and they rubbed peanut butter on his face while he was passed out,” Seely wrote. “He could have been killed. He was sent to the campus health clinic by a professor and treated. Luckily he is still alive.”

The member responsible for smearing the peanut butter says the entire thing has been blown out of proportion, telling WDIV he didn’t know about the allergy — and that it was all a joke.

“It was just college students being kids,” he said. “We’re sorry to his family that just trying to be funny made it look like we were violent. We were not trying to be violent in any sense.”

Seely is now asking for answers, and she’d like to see those responsible held accountable.

“Legally, this could be assault and battery,” said WWJ Legal Analyst Charlie Langton.

CMU officials said an investigation was launched as soon as the incident was brought to their attention. Although campus police do not have jurisdiction over a criminal investigation, possible punishments include legal consequences, suspension or even expulsion for students involved.

Seely’s son transferred to a different school after one semester in Mount Pleasant.

Alpha Chi Rho is not a recognized fraternity at CMU; it was shut down in 2011 because of hazing incidents.

