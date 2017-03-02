Ben Carson Confirmed As HUD Secretary

WASHINGTON (WWJ/AP) – The Senate has confirmed retired neurosurgeon, Detroit-native Ben Carson as the new U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, by a vote of 58 to 41.
This comes after, despite that Carson has no government or housing policy experience, his nomination cleared a Senate committee in January by a unanimous vote.
Republicans have praised Carson’s life story as inspiring. He grew up in inner-city Detroit with a single mother who had a third-grade education. Democrats welcomed Carson’s promises to address homelessness, keeping housing assistance programs in place for the poor, as well as dealing with lead hazards in housing and other issues.
Carson endorsed Donald Trump shortly after ending his unsuccessful bid for president.
President Trump said, back in December, he was “thrilled to nominate” Carson, saying he “has a brilliant mind and is passionate about strengthening communities and families within those communities.”
“Ben shares my optimism about the future of our country and is part of ensuring that this is a presidency representing all Americans,” Trump added.
