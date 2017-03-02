CBS62[1]
Detroit A Guest City Of Honor At Largest Design Show In France [PHOTOS]

March 2, 2017 12:51 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit is set to be showcased in France at the famous Biennale Internationale Design Saint-Etienne — the largest design show in France.

The show features the best architectural designs from all around the globe, and this year’s theme for the tenth edition of the international design show is Working Promesse, which translates to “working promise” in English.

Because of its designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Design, Detroit was selected as the guest city at the festival, which runs through April 9. As part of the designation, three architecture and design groups will be traveling to France to showcase their respective exhibits based on the theme “future of work.”

Anya Sirota, principle at Akoaki Architecture and Design, will be leading an envoy of artists, musicians, poets, urban advocates, griots and cultural community ambassadors representing Detroit to France.

“Detroit has been making a lot of progress. Detroit is also a space where a lot of people imagine what the future of urbanity might look like,” Sirota told WWJ’s Chrystal Knight. “There are quite a few amazing grassroots projects going on.”

Sirota’s exhibit, “Out of Site,” features a set of three design installations that show how form and form-making can signify something meaningful in an urban space.

For more information about Akoaki’s O.N.E. MILE, Detroit’s Oakland North End Mile Project, visit onemile.us.

