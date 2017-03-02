CBS62[1]
Ford, Lincoln Recall 32,000 Vehicles Over New Problem With Takata Airbags

March 2, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: auto recall, Ford, Takata

DEARBORN (WWJ) – A different kind of airbag problem is prompting a new recall at Ford.

The recall effects 32,000 2016 and 2017 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles, and 2017 Lincoln Continentals that have Takata air bags — but not the deadly kind. In this case, the airbags may not properly inflate because components are mis-aligned.

In the event of a crash, the airbag may not completely fill, or the airbag cushion may detach, increasing the risk of injury to the driver.

No injuries related to the issue have been reported to date.

Affected vehicles include:

• 2016-17 Ford Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, Oct. 8, 2015 to Feb. 15, 2017
• 2016-17 Lincoln MKX vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, Nov. 11, 2014 to Feb. 15, 2017
• 2017 Lincoln Continental vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Jan. 13, 2016 to Jan. 18, 2017

Dealers will replace the airbag module at no cost to the customer. Owners will receive instructions in the mail.

