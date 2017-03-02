Home Depot To Hire 1,500 Workers In Metro Detroit Ahead Of Spring

DETROIT (WWJ) – Looking for work? The Home Depot might just have a job with your name on it.
The home improvement retailer says they want to hire 1,500 workers at their metro Detroit locations ahead of spring, their busiest selling season.
From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent, part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities. College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.
The application can be completed online in about 15 minutes at careers.homedepot.com.
Available positions vary by store.