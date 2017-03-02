CBS62[1]
Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving on March 29th!

March 2, 2017 5:06 PM
Filed Under: 97.1 The Ticket, Jamie and Stoney, Jersey Mike's Day Of Giving

Jersey Mike’s
23891 Harper Ave.
St. Clair Shores, MI
Click here for directions.

Join 97.1 The Ticket and Jersey Mike’s Subs for the company’s Annual “Day of Giving” on March 29, 2017 when 100% of the day’s sales will locally be donated to the 97.1 The Ticket/Beaumont Hospital Student Heart Check Program. Mark your calendar to join Jamie and Stoney from the 97.1 The Ticket Morning Show as they pull out their best sandwich making skills to prep and serve Jersey Mike’s subs to guests between 12 – 1 p.m., all for a good cause!

Across the country Jersey Mike’s Subs is working with more than 100 local charities for the Annual March “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign. . Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $14 million for worthy local charities and have distributed more than 1.5 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous cause. During the month of March, anyone is invited to visit a local Jersey Mike’s restaurant and make a donation to that location’s designated charity partner. Charities include hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more. Jersey Mike’s will offer special incentives as a thank you.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and for more information on charity partners, please visit www.jerseymikes.com/mog

