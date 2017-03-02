CBS62[1]
Meijer To Invest $375 Million On New, Remodeled Stores In 2017

March 2, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) – Michigan-based Meijer is investing more than $375 million in new and remodeled stores this year.

The retailer says the investment includes construction of seven new Meijer supercenters and 22 different remodel projects — including its first stores ever in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

“These projects represent an investment in our customers, team members and the local communities that have supported us for so long,” Rick Keyes, Meijer president and CEO, said in a statement.

While Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin will each welcome new Meijer supercenters later this year, dozens of other Meijer stores have begun or will soon begin remodel projects to further enhance the customer shopping experience.

Six Meijer supercenters in Michigan alone will be updated, with the stores in Mt. Pleasant, Commerce Township and Algoma Township slated for major remodels.

New supercenters opening this year include: Escanaba, Mich.; Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.; McCordsville, Ind.; Franklin, Ind.; Greenfield, Wis.; Howard, Wis. (Green Bay); and West Bend, Wis.

The company says this investment follows its focus on steady growth throughout its six-state footprint. The opening of each new Meijer store represents as many as 300 full- and part-time jobs. When including this year’s stores, Meijer will have opened more than 50 new stores since 2010.

