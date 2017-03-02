Novi Police In Standoff With Barricaded Gunman; Some Residents Evacuated

NOVI (WWJ) – Novi police are dealing with a barricaded gunman situation this hour in the area of 10 Mile and Harrerty Road.
Police said some residents in the immediate area have been evacuated and others are sheltering in place as officers have surrounded the residence in the 24000 block of Olde Orchard, west of Haggerty.
Police responded at 9:48 a.m.; and the scene remained active as of noon.
No injuries have been reported, and police said the suspect — a 20-year-old man — appears to be alone.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.