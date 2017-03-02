Police: West Bloomfield Man Caught With 45 Lbs. Of Pot In Trunk

BROWNSTOWN TWP. (WWJ) – A 25-year-old West Bloomfield man is behind bars after he was caught with a huge stash of marijuana in the trunk of his car.
According to Michigan State Police, troopers assigned to the Special Enforcement Section made the bust Tuesday afternoon, along southbound I-75 near Gibraltar Road in Brownstown Township.
According to police, troopers pulled the suspect over his a 2016 Dodge Dart for following too closely. When they approached the vehicle, troopers said they noticed an odor of marijuana.
“A probable cause search was conducted,” police said, and troopers found approximately 45 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle.
The driver, who was arrested at the scene, told troopers he had been on this way to Toledo, Ohio, with the pot.
On Thursday he remained jailed while awaiting an expected charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. His name is being withheld pending a formal arraignment in the case.