Redskins’ GM Not At NFL Combine Due To ‘Family Matters’

March 2, 2017 2:04 PM
Filed Under: Scot McCloughan, Washington Redskins

STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan is not attending the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Team spokesman Tony Wyllie confirmed McCloughan’s absence in an email to The Associated Press Thursday, saying McCloughan “is taking care of some family matters.”

Coach Jay Gruden and other officials are representing the Redskins at the combine.

McCloughan has not held a news conference with reporters since May 2016 after the draft.

The 46-year-old has been GM of the Redskins since January 2015. He previously served as senior personnel executive for the Seattle Seahawks and GM of the San Francisco 49ers.

McCloughan resigned from his Seahawks post in April 2014 for personal reasons. He and the 49ers agreed to a mutual termination of his contract in March 2010, which Jed York called a “private personal matter.”

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

