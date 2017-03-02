Steel Arrives On Site For Macomb Sinkhole Repair Project

MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) – Steel beams have arrived at the site of a massive sinkhole in Macomb County.
The steel, fabricated by Steel Dynamics of Indiana, will be in place once the work is awarded to a contractor.
In January, a state of emergency was declared in Macomb County, weeks after a massive sinkhole began opening up underneath part of a neighborhood on the day before Christmas. “The terrible situation in Fraser has displaced families and caused a burden to those living in the area,” Snyder said in a press release at the time.
The steel will be used to reinforce the shaft to be dug out to allow access to the collapsed pipe. The shaft will be roughly 300 feet long, 30 feet wide and 60 feet deep. The collapsed pipe, which will be replaced, is 11 feet in diameter.
Most of the 125, H-shaped steel beams are 70 feet in length and roughly 21 inches tall and 12-15 inches wide. The pieces weigh 188 pounds per foot, meaning most pieces are in excess of 13,000 pounds notes a release by the Macomb County Public Works.
Construction bids for the repair project are to be opened on March 6.