Teen Indicted On Charges Of Lighting Korean War Veteran On Fire

March 2, 2017 10:09 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A 19-year-old has been indicted in Alabama in the killing of an 85-year-old Korean War veteran who was doused with gasoline and set on fire last year.

Citing court records made public Wednesday, Al.com reports that a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Thomas Sims last month on a charge of capital murder in connection with Gene Dacus’ death.

Birmingham police say Sims killed his neighbor Aug. 17 and stole his pickup truck and wallet. Witnesses reported a fire in Dacus’ backyard and told investigators they saw Sims running down an alley with a gasoline jug. He was captured nearby.

Authorities say Sims admitted being present while Dacus was stabbed and has admitted to burning the man.

A judge has refused Sims’ attorneys’ request to grant their client bond.

 © Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

