Tigers Announce 2017 Special Events Schedule, Special Ticket Package And Merchandise Package Offers

DETROIT, MI — The Detroit Tigers announced today the lineup of special events, special ticket and merchandise packages for the 2017 season.

Returning special events include: Kids Opening Day (April 9); “Pink Out the Park” (May 17); 23rd Annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game (July 1); 47th Annual Polish-American Night (May 19); 12th Annual ¡Fiesta Tigres! (August 12); and the ever-popular Star WarsTM Night (September 16). Visit tigers.com for the complete 2017 home schedule, including all of the Tigers special events and promotions.

New this season, the Tigers will host Alumni Saturdays, presented by Comerica Bank. On select Saturday home games, Tigers fans will have the opportunity to celebrate moments in Tigers history with some of their favorite former Tigers in a pregame fan Q&A along the Comerica Park concourse. Former Tigers Willie Horton, Al Kaline, Jim Leyland and Alan Trammell are among the alumni currently scheduled to appear.

The Tigers will host 11 fireworks shows, presented by Pepsi, on every Friday night from May 19-September 22, weather permitting. Sunday Kids Days, now proudly sponsored by Chevy Youth Baseball, will also return in 2017, featuring a pregame interactive kids area and the “Every Kid, Every Sunday” giveaway guarantee where every fan 14-and-under will receive a free promotional item. In addition, Kids Days will feature free rides for kids on the Fly Ball Ferris Wheel and Carousel, presented by Kroger, free face painting, and Kids Run the Bases following the game, presented by Aquafina, weather permitting.

In 2017, the club will continue to partner with local institutions of higher learning for “FOX Sports Detroit University Days” which will feature a special ticket package that includes a game ticket and a Tigers cap in the colors of Western Michigan University (June 28), Central Michigan University (July 14), Eastern Michigan University (July 25), Oakland University (August 9), Michigan State University (August 11), University of Michigan (August 18), Madonna University (August 22), Wayne State University (September 5), University of Detroit Mercy (September 19) and University of Toledo (September 21). Also returning for 2017 is the “Class Outside Educational Series” sponsored by Oakland University, featuring special pregame educational presentations prior to five select Tigers games.

Individual game tickets for the 2017 Detroit Tigers season go on sale Saturday, March 4 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets at the Comerica Park Box Office on Witherell Street, online at tigers.com, and by calling 866-66-TIGER (84437).

SEASON TICKETS ON SALE NOW

A variety of season ticket options for the upcoming 2017 season are currently on sale. Ticket packages are available for as low as $13 per game and include great benefits. For more information or to purchase season tickets, call (313) 471-2255, email seasontickets@tigers.mlb.com or visit tigers.com.