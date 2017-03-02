CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Titans Agree To Extension With Backup QB Matt Cassel

March 2, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Matt Cassel, Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Matt Cassel a week before he was set to hit free agency.

The Titans announced the deal on Thursday. Cassel is expected to help the Titans during the offseason program while Marcus Mariota recovers from a broken right lower leg.

The 12-year veteran played four games for Tennessee last season and started the regular season finale, a 24-17 win over Houston. He was 30 of 51 for 284 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

For his career, Cassel has started 80 of his 108 games and has thrown for 17,287 yards with 103 touchdowns in his career. A seventh-round pick by New England in 2008, Cassel has played with Kansas City, Minnesota, Buffalo and Dallas.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia