Win Detroit Tigers Tickets with 97.1 The Ticket!

Join the 97.1 The Ticket Street Team and Ticket Chicks on Saturday, March 4th as they cruise around metro Detroit giving lucky Detroit Tigers fans tickets to see the Detroit Tigers on April 12, 2017!
All you need to do is show us your Detroit Tigers Spirt when you find the 97.1 The Ticket Street Team and Ticket Chicks to win. Follow the Ticket Chicks on Twitter to see where they will be-@971ticketchicks.
And Don’t Forget that Tigers individual game tickets are on sale Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. Don’t miss your first chance to buy tickets for all the exciting match ups, special events, and more!
For information, call 866-66-Tigers or visit Tigers.com!
*one pair of tickets per household, while supplies last, must be 18 years or older to win