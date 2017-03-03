2 Men Sentenced For Firing Gunshots Into Crowd Near Dearborn Bar

DEARBORN (WWJ) — Two men have been sentenced for shooting into a crowd near a bar in Dearborn last September.
Allante Percy, 24, accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced to a mandatory two years in prison for a felony firearm charge to run consecutively with 10 to 30 years in prison for two counts of assault with intent to murder.
Mario Amison, 29, was found guilty and sentenced to a mandatory five years in prison on a felony firearm charge (second offense) to run consecutively with five years for carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm charges.
On September 17, a resident reported hearing a gunshot in the area of the Narbar Lounge and Grill on Michigan Avenue near Monroe St. Officers arrived on the scene and saw someone shooting into a crowd of people.
Three victims were transported to Beaumont Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and later released.
“Crimes of this nature destroy people’s sense of safety and security and will not be tolerated in Dearborn,” Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a statement. “I am grateful that the victims have recovered from their injuries, as the outcome of this incident could have been much worse. I commend the responding officers and the investigators for a job well done.”