3 Dead, 2 Critical After Head-On Crash Near Kalamazoo

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich (WWJ) — Three people have been killed and two more critically injured in a head-on crash along southbound US-131 near Kalamazoo.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Stadium Dr. exit.
Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas told WOOD TV that a car and a pickup truck were involved in the crash. The cause of the crash is still unknown.
Multiple departments are assisting at the scene.
