3 Dead, 2 Critical After Head-On Crash Near Kalamazoo

March 3, 2017 6:34 PM
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich (WWJ) — Three people have been killed and two more critically injured in a head-on crash along southbound US-131 near Kalamazoo.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Stadium Dr. exit.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas told WOOD TV that a car and a pickup truck were involved in the crash. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Multiple departments are assisting at the scene.

