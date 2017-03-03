680K Baby Rattles Recalled Due To Choking Hazard

DETROIT (WWJ) – Around 680,000 baby rattles sold by multiple popular retailers are being recalled due to a choking hazard.
According to the company, Kids II Inc., the Oball Rattles — which come in blue, green and orange — have clear plastic disc with all orange beads and two clear plastic discs with beads of varying colors on the perimeter.
The firm has received 42 reports of the plastic disc breaking, releasing small beads including two reports of beads found in children’s mouths and three reports of gagging.
The rattles, model number 81031, were sold at Target, Walgreens, Walmart and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Babyhaven.com, Diapers.com, ToysRUs.com, Walgreens.com and other online retailers from January 2016 through February 2017 for between $5 and $7.
Only rattles with date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 located on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle are included in the recall. (The first three numbers represent the day of the year and the last digit represents the year of production). They were made in China.
Anyone who has these recalled rattles in their home should immediately take them away from young children and contact Kids II Inc., based in Atlanta, Ga., for a full refund.
Call toll-free at 877-243-7314 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or visit this link for more information.