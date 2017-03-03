Alcohol, Speed May Be Factors In Deadly Rollover Crash

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Drunk driving and speeding may be to blame for a deadly crash in Monroe County.
The Sheriff’s Department says 46-year-old Jimmie Holmes, Jr. died after losing control of his van on Newport South Road, near Swan Creek Road in Frenchtown Township, just before midnight Thursday.
The van went into a ditch and rolled over several times. During the crash, Holmes was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Trenton, but died of his injuries.
Police say both speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 734-240-7715.