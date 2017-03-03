20-Car Pile-up On I-375 Leaves At Least 2 Injured

DETROIT (WWJ) – A new blast of winter weather wreaked havoc on metro Detroit freeways Thursday night.
A major pile-up on I-375 and Gratiot closed the freeway for several hours.
“About 20 vehicles, it’s a solid sheet of ice – on 375 …we actually had a vehicle fall off the bridge that goes over 375 and we have two of our rescue squads … had to extricate a mother and young child – who are now on their way to Receiving Hospital, they appear to be okay,” Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell told WWJ.
A warming bus helped many of the displaced drivers.
For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.