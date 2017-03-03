Boil Water Advisory To Keep Detroit, Hamtramck Schools Closed Friday

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – More than two dozen public schools in Detroit will remain closed Friday due to a boil water advisory covering parts of the city and the enclaves of Hamtramck and Highland Park.

Schools in Hamtramck will also be closed Friday for a third-straight day.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District says that after the advisory is lifted water lines in the 29 schools will be flushed with running water prior to Monday morning’s start of classes.

The Detroit schools were closed Thursday as a precaution following the advisory, which was announced earlier this week.

An equipment malfunction at a Great Lakes Water Authority treatment facility on Tuesday caused low water pressure. The problem was addressed, but the advisory was issued due to concerns that bacteria could have gotten into the system.

As a necessary precaution, the boil water advisory applies to all homes, businesses (incl downtown), and organizations in the defined area. pic.twitter.com/p4WSmYZvQj — Detroit Water DWSD (@DetroitWaterDep) March 1, 2017

The advisory is in effect for the areas south of West McNichols to the Detroit River, and east of Linwood to Connor in Detroit, along with the entire cities of Hamtramck and Highland Park.

Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted, which is expected by noon Friday.

