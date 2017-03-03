Dealership Owner To Share ‘Trade Secrets’ At Upcoming Event

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Eleven years ago, Connie Holzer was at a crossroads. After the death of her husband Tom, should she stay in business or cash in her chips and walk away from Tom Holzer Ford?

A global recession that was on the way didn’t make the decision easier, and that’s when Holzer’s son offered these words:

“He said, ‘Mom, if you’re going to sell this dealership, you go downstairs and tell all those employees they don’t have a job’,” Holzer said.

So she went home and thought it over, and had a revelation.

“I mortgaged my home, I stopped all raises, and I said. ‘If we go broke, we go broke together; and if we make it, we may it together.'”

Holzer risked it all to maintain her family’s livelihood, and that of her employees, whom she now calls part of her family.

That’s one of the stories she’ll share later this month at the JVS’ Trade Secrets Dinner at the Troy Marriot, where Holzer will be the featured speaker.

“This is a wonderful, heart-warming event that showcases the life-changing support JVS provides to women and their families,” said Kristen Gross, event chair and secretary of the JVS Board of Trustees. “Our new venue will allow us to accommodate more guests and our signature raffle in support of women job seekers.”

Tickets start at $150 for the event, set for Wednesday, March 29. Purchase tickets or become a sponsor by visiting www.jvsdet.org/tradesecrets or by calling Judy Strongman at 248-233-4213.