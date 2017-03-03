Father Expected To Face Charges In Death Of 10-Week-Old Baby

ROMULUS (WWJ) – Charges are expected to be filed against the father of a 10-week old Romulus boy who died after he was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
The newborn’s death is being investigated, and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office received a request for a warrant late Friday morning.
According to reports, the baby died a shot time after he arrived at the hospital with a fractured skull, broken ribs and bruises.
Doctors told investigators said they believe the father’s story about how the boy was hurt doesn’t match up with the boy’s injuries. They also said the baby had some older injuries that had healed.
Other circumstances were not immediately clear, including where the mother was at the time.
The suspect’s name has not been released, pending an arraignment.