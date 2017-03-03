Instagram Superstar Lindsey Pelas Let It All Hang Out For Mardi Gras [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Lindsey Pelas is the “it” girl on Instagram. If you don’t believe me, just ask any of her 5.9 million followers.

This past week was Mardi Gras in beautiful New Orleans and being from Louisiana she had to celebrate and had to share it with her followers wearing nothing but a mask.

Happy #FatTuesday y'all! ✨👸🏼💜💛💚 A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:27am PST

Even so-called A-list celebrities have recently slid into Pelas’ DMs according to dailystar.co.uk:

“I shouldn’t namedrop, but I’ve had people from *NSync and Backstreet Boys reach out to me. That was my favourite because when I was a little girl, I would have died. I get a lot of reality stars as well,” she told us.

Since she posted her Mardi Gras photo that got over 100,000 likes, she has also posted these gems as well.

Thighbrow game. Thanks @1stphorm #1stphorm #onlookersspectating 👀 A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

Anything is Popsicle with @dreampopsofficial 🍡🍢 come to this month's pop-up on Abbott Kinney at @thenestla for endless Dream Pops 👅👅👅✨✨✨✨ 👙 @teenyb_bikinis A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:20am PST

😏 A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:09pm PST

Since we're discussing matters of the heart today… ❤️ I take 2 @1stphorm whole heart capsules in the mornings to improve my overall heart health 💕 #1stphorm A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

Rawr 👊🏼 A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:08am PST

It’s really shocking to me that Pelas hasn’t appeared in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue but when you post such gold on Instagram is there really a need. One thought I did have: I think Pelas is the modern day Cindy Margolis.