Instagram Superstar Lindsey Pelas Let It All Hang Out For Mardi Gras [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Lindsey Pelas is the “it” girl on Instagram. If you don’t believe me, just ask any of her 5.9 million followers.
This past week was Mardi Gras in beautiful New Orleans and being from Louisiana she had to celebrate and had to share it with her followers wearing nothing but a mask.
Even so-called A-list celebrities have recently slid into Pelas’ DMs according to dailystar.co.uk:
“I shouldn’t namedrop, but I’ve had people from *NSync and Backstreet Boys reach out to me. That was my favourite because when I was a little girl, I would have died. I get a lot of reality stars as well,” she told us.
Since she posted her Mardi Gras photo that got over 100,000 likes, she has also posted these gems as well.
It’s really shocking to me that Pelas hasn’t appeared in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue but when you post such gold on Instagram is there really a need. One thought I did have: I think Pelas is the modern day Cindy Margolis.