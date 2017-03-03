Michigan High School Basketball Players Charged In Sex Assault Case

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) – Five high school varsity basketball players in southwestern Michigan have been charged in connection with reported sexual assaults involving an underage female schoolmate.
The boys — ages 18 and 17 — attend South Haven High School and are charged as adults. They were arraigned Tuesday on third-degree criminal sexual conduct and released on bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Wednesday.
The girl is between 13 and 15 years old.
MLive.com reports that the incidents allegedly occurred between Nov. 1 and Dec. 6 at various locations including the girl’s home. Police say each incident involved only the girl and one of the suspects.
South Haven schools Superintendent Robert Herrera said the district can’t comment on disciplinary action against students.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.