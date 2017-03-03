CBS62[1]
Milwaukee Beats Detroit Mercy In Horizon Tourney First Round

March 3, 2017 8:22 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Titans

DETROIT (AP) — Jeremiah Bell scored a career-high 31 points and Milwaukee cruised to an 85-60 victory over Detroit Mercy on Friday night in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament.

No. 10 Milwaukee (9-23) snapped a nine-game losing streak and moves on to face second-seeded Valparaiso in a quarterfinal on Saturday.

Bell surpassed his previous career-best 16 points, shooting 9 of 10 from the floor and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Brock Stull added 20 points and Cody Wichmann chipped in 10 for Milwaukee, which shot 57 percent (25 of 44) and 80 percent (28 of 35) from the line.

Corey Allen scored 18 points to lead Detroit (8-23), which has lost five of its last seven games.

The Panthers had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and built a 39-25 halftime advantage. Detroit pulled to 48-40 but didn’t get closer.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

