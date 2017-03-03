Tips Wanted In Dearborn Drive-By Shooting [PHOTOS]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Dearborn police are looking for tips as they continue to search for suspects in a drive-by shooting in January.
Police said officers responded to the scene, in the area of Lowrey Street and Akron Street, shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.
Investigators initially did not find any evidence at the scene, police said. However, once daylight arrived, officers discovered a vehicle which had been struck by multiple gunshots.
The suspect or suspects shot multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle with a small-caliber handgun, according to police.
Police have few clues in the case, but there is a photograph of a vehicle of interest captured on surveillance footage on the night of the incident. It appears to be a Saturn Aura.
Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad is hoping someone with information will come forward.
“Our number one priority is citizen safety. When that is jeopardized, we will do everything in our power to ensure the perpetrator is brought to justice, he said, in a statement. I am urging the public to come forward and provide information regarding the suspect(s) in this incident.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2241 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.