Trail Of Blood Leads Police To Would-Be Carjacker In Warren

WARREN (WWJ) – A literal trail of blood led officers to a would-be car thief who was shot by a gun-toting driver at a gas station in Warren.

The incident unfolded early Friday morning at the Marathon gas station on the southwest corner of 12 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.

When the owner of a red Dodge Charger went inside of the gas station, the suspect swooped in and attempted to steal the vehicle, according to police. The owner saw the theft in progress, took out his gun and fired at least two shots, police said, striking the suspect in the neck.

Viaz, who was working behind the counter, said the suspect went running.

“The other guy came out of the car, the hijacker that was trying to take the car, he came out of the car and he was trying to run away,” Viaz told WWJ’s Charlie Langton.

The suspect ran across Van Dyke and hid inside an apartment building while police responded to the scene. Officers arrived and followed a trail of blood, which led them to the suspect. He was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the hospital for treatment. Charges are pending.

The vehicle owner is not expected to face any charges.

The incident remains under investigation.