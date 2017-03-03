Trey Songz Declines Plea Offer In Detroit Assault Case

March 3, 2017 6:43 PM
Filed Under: Trey Songz
Tremaine Neverson, AKA Trey Songs. (Booking photo)

DETROIT (AP) — Singer Trey Songz has declined to accept an offer that would have reduced a felony assault charge stemming from a concert appearance in Detroit to a misdemeanor.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was arraigned via video Friday in Wayne County Circuit Court from Los Angeles.

The newspaper reports that the plea offer remains open. It also would place the 32-year-old Songz on two years’ probation as part of his sentencing.

Songz was charged in December with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer. Authorities said microphones and speakers were thrown from the Joe Louis Arena stage. A police sergeant also was punched.

Police have said the singer became upset when told to end his performance.

The case is heading to trial.

 

