TV Reporter Fail: Not Knowing When You’re Interviewing Adrian Peterson [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
There aren’t many modern era running backs that are more well-known than former Minnesota Viking Adrian Peterson.
Peterson, who is from Palestine, Texas, was being interviewed by a Fox station in Houston about road rage.
There is all sorts of craziness going on in this story. Did Peterson stop for the interview because he thought he was going to be asked about what’s next for him and his NFL future or did the reporter, John Donnelly, tell him beforehand that the interview was about road rage?
To me the best parts of this interview has to be the lower third graphic lists AP as nothing more than a “driver” and at the end of the video when Donnelly asks him for his name.
He’s so stunned that he is indeed the former Oklahoma running back.
Have you ever been in front of greatness and had no idea?