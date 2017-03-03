Van Gundy Considering Ish Smith As Starting Point Guard

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

It’s no secret that the Pistons offense has looked more fluid when Ish Smith is running the point instead of Reggie Jackson. It may not be long before Stan Van Gundy makes a corresponding change.

The Pistons coach told reporters after Friday’s practice that he is thinking about inserting Smith into the starting lineup versus the 76ers on Saturday night.

Interesting tidbit post-practice today: SVG mulling Ish Smith as starting PG tomorrow night at Philly. — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) March 3, 2017

Smith was the Pistons’ starting point guard in the beginning of the season when Jackson was sidelined with a knee injury. But since Jackson returned on Dec. 4, he has started every single game. Detroit is 18-22 in that span.

Often times, the Pistons’ second unit, led by Smith, has been more productive than its first. The bench trio of Smith, Tobias Harris and Stanley Johnson, for example, had the best net rating of any trio in the league for the month of February.

The Pistons had four of the top 17 best net rating trios Feb. Ish Smith, Stanley Johnson and Tobias Harris were #1. h/t @SteveShea33 pic.twitter.com/YLRHALK0zq — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) March 2, 2017

The numbers tell a similar story in regard to the best four-man and five-man combos. The common denominator, in nearly every case, is Smith.

It’s seemingly for this reason that Van Gundy is considering a change.

#Pistons SVG says he's willing to make switch at PG to try to get both the starting group and reserves jump-started. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) March 3, 2017

With both point guards healthy this season, Jackson is averaging 28.3 minutes per game and Smith is averaging 20.3. But the Pistons have fared better when Smith plays more.

In games when Jackson logs more minutes than Smith, Detroit is 14-20. When the reverse is true, Detroit is 5-1.

Neither player, it should be noted, is especially efficient. Smith ranks 23rd among point guards with a real plus/minus of minus-0.13, while Jackson ranks 59th at minus-2.68.