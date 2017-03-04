Crews Battle Huge Blaze At Monroe County Church

MONROE COUNTY (WWJ) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to avoid the area of Erie Rd. and Lewis Ave. in Temperance where fire crews are battling a large fire at the Bridgepoint Church.
Trenton resident Daphne Pate told WWJ Newsradio 950 that she saw several ambulances and trucks from multiple fire departments on the scene.
“There is multiple buildings on fire. I was just south of Toledo and you can see it from 20, 3
0 miles away,” Pate said.
There is no word of any injuries or what may have caused the fire.
