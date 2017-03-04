Crews Battle Huge Blaze At Monroe County Church

March 4, 2017 4:33 PM
MONROE COUNTY (WWJ) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to avoid the area of Erie Rd. and Lewis Ave. in Temperance where fire crews are battling a large fire at the Bridgepoint Church.

Trenton resident Daphne Pate told WWJ Newsradio 950 that she saw several ambulances and trucks from multiple fire departments on the scene.

(photo credit: Frenchtown Township Fire Department)

(photo credit: Frenchtown Township Fire Department)

“There is multiple buildings on fire. I was just south of Toledo and you can see it from 20, 3

0 miles away,” Pate said.

There is no word of any injuries or what may have caused the fire.

