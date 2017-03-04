Detroit Tigers Individual Game Tickets Now On Sale

DETROIT (WWJ) – Batter up! Baseball season is just weeks away from returning to Detroit.
Individual game tickets for the 2017 Detroit Tigers season are now on sale! To purchase single game tickets, go to tigers.com, call 866-66-TIGER (84437) or visit the Comerica Park Box Office on Witherell Street.
Tickets for the 2017 season at Comerica Park are dynamically priced. Fans are encouraged to visit tigers.com/tickets for more information, including the complete schedule and promotions and special event information.
Returning special events this season include: Kids Opening Day (April 9); “Pink Out the Park” (May 17); 23rd Annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game (July 1); 47th Annual Polish-American Night (May 19); 12th Annual ¡Fiesta Tigres! (August 12); and the ever-popular Star Wars Night (September 16).
New this season, the Tigers will host Alumni Saturdays. On select Saturday home games, Tigers fans will have the opportunity to celebrate moments in Tigers history with some of their favorite former Tigers in a pregame fan Q&A along the Comerica Park concourse. Former Tigers Willie Horton, Al Kaline, Jim Leyland and Alan Trammell are among the alumni currently scheduled to appear.
The Tigers will host 11 fireworks shows on every Friday night from May 19-September 22, weather permitting. Sunday Kids Day will also return in 2017, featuring a pregame interactive kids area and the “Every Kid, Every Sunday” giveaway guarantee where every fan 14-and-under will receive a free promotional item. In addition, Kids Days will feature free rides for kids on the Fly Ball Ferris Wheel and Carousel, and Kids Run the Bases following the game, weather permitting.