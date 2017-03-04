Funding Approved For Affordable Townhomes In Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – More than $23 million in funding has been approved for redevelopment of a former housing project site on Detroit’s west side.
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority says 67 of the 97 townhomes coming to Gardenview Estates will be reserved for families with incomes up to 60 percent of the area median income.
The remaining homes will be for families whose incomes don’t exceed 50 percent of the area median.
More than 300 rental homes already have been completed at Gardenview Estates which sits on land once occupied by the expansive Herman Gardens public housing project. The land sat empty for years after the old buildings were razed.
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority Board provides financial and technical assistance through public and private partnerships.
