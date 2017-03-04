Meijer To Open Its 1st Stores In Upper Peninsula

ESCANABA, Mich. (AP) — Meijer has announced that it’s opening its first stores in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula this year.

Meijer is expected to open the first store in Escanaba on May 22, followed by another in Sault Ste. Marie this summer. A date for that location hasn’t been announced yet.

The Grand Rapids-based supercenter chain retailer grew south into other states before expanding across the Mackinac Bridge. It also has locations in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

“These projects represent an investment in our customers, team members and the local communities that have supported us for so long,” CEO Rick Keyes said in a statement. “We’re also excited that at long last we’ll cross the bridge and open our first stores in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.”

Company spokesman Frank Guglielmi said Meijer closed on property in Marquette last month and is expected to open a third Upper Peninsula location in 2018.

The opening of each new Meijer store could bring in as many as 300 full- and part-time jobs.

Meijer is also planning to open two new stores in Indiana and three new stores in Wisconsin this year as well as remodel stores in five different states, including key markets such as Detroit, Cincinnati, Louisville and suburban Chicago.

Six Meijer supercenters in Michigan will be updated, with the stores in Mt. Pleasant, Commerce Township and Algoma Township scheduled for major remodels.

