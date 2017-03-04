Southwest Detroit Residents Should Expect 24-Hour Construction Noise For Next Few Weeks

DETROIT (WWJ) — Residents who live in southwest Detroit should prepare for some extra construction noise in the coming weeks.

As part of the 75 Rouge River Detroit-Downriver Connection project, work crews will be working around the clock for three weeks, starting Sunday night at 7 p.m., in the area of Springwells St.

MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross said crews will be breaking up and moving concrete, and that public’s patience with the project is appreciated.

“We’ve been working mostly during the daylight hours, not making any particular exceptional noise outside of normal construction noise,” Cross told WWJ Newsradio 950. “But starting Sunday night at 7 p.m., we are going to be working around the clock — 24 hours a day — for about three weeks.”

The project that completely closed southbound I-75 from Detroit to the Downriver area began in early February. I-75 southbound traffic is detoured to I-96 westbound to I-275 southbound to I-75 southbound in Monroe.

“We want to make sure that residents in the area and businesses and emergency and everyone knows about it so that should they hear the noise they’ll know what it is, that they can understand that this is a short-term thing we need to do as a part of the project where it is going to be quite noisy,” Cross said. “But we do have to break up that concrete and truck it out of there.”

It’s all part of an estimated $165 million investment in major repairs to I-75 from Detroit to Brownstown Township over a two-year period, according to MDOT — including an overhaul of the aging Rouge River Bridge.

More information on the project can be found at 75rougeriver.com.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Get more now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.