Supporters Gather For ‘March 4 Trump’ Rallies In Michigan, Across US

STERLING HILLS (WWJ/AP) – Supporters of President Donald Trump are convening at scores of places around the country in marches to show their pride in his presidency.
Saturday’s “March 4 Trump” demonstrations are also intended to show unity in the face of what organizers call “a seditious fringe” aiming to sabotage his vision for the country. The events are expected to last from noon to 2 p.m.
In Michigan, supporters are gathering at nine locations including the State Capitol East Lawn in Lansing and Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights. Rallies will also be held in Bloomfield Hills, Novi, Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Petoskey, Ithaca and Mancelona.
Trump supporters have held rallies in recent weeks to counter demonstrations against him, including women’s marches the day after his inauguration and protests over his since-blocked executive order halting acceptance of refugees and temporarily barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S.
There were pro-Trump demonstrations in Monday in cities ranging from Denver to Atlanta. Trump himself also held a campaign rally in Florida Feb. 18.
