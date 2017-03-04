Suspect Arrested After Shooting, High-Speed Chase On I-94 In Stolen Car

DETROIT (WWJ) – A suspect is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash on Detroit’s west side, about 30 miles from where the pursuit began.
Michigan State Police say the incident unfolded Saturday morning after the suspect allegedly stole a vehicle in Washtenaw County, where a shooting was also reported. The suspect fled from police, eventually getting on I-94 heading east for Detroit.
Troopers took over the chase around 6:45 a.m. at I-94 and Rawsonville Road in Belleville, but the suspect refused to stop. At this point, multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit.
Police say the suspect eventually crashed into another vehicle at Joy and Burnette, and was taken into custody around 7:10 a.m.
No injuries were reported; the suspect refused medical treatment at the scene.
Charges are pending.
